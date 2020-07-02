Missouri on Thursday reported 22,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,022 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 21,927 cases and 1,017 deaths that were reported on Wednesday.
Confirmed COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Joplin area. The number of cases climbed, according to health department Facebook pages on Wednesday night, from 582 to 636 in Jasper County, from 492 to 500 in Newton County, and from 152 to 165 in Joplin.
