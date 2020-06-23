Missouri on Tuesday reported 18,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 966 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 18,143 cases and 961 deaths that were reported on Monday.
Locally, the McDonald County Health Department on Monday reported 25 new cases for a total of 498, and the Newton County Health Department reported more than 100 new cases for a total of 279.
