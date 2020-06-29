Missouri on Monday reported 21,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 998 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 20,575 cases and 997 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
Locally, the Joplin Health Department as of 2 p.m. Monday reported 140 cases, the Jasper County Health Department reported 532 cases and the Newton County Health Department reported 419 cases. Collectively, the three agencies have reported five COVID-19 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.