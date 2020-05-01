Plenty of sunshine. High 83F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 3:18 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Friday reported 7,835 cases of COVID-19 and 337 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 7,562 cases and 329 deaths that were reported on Thursday.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR - Elmer Harvey Allen, 94, a pastor, formerly of Webb City, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Simpson Funeral Home, Webb City.
JOPLIN, MO - Art L. Beaver, 80, a former truck driver for Yellow Freight, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Burial Granby Memorial Cemetery, Granby, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO.
