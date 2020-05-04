Thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
JOPLIN, MO - Charles W. Phillips, 72, a former assistant manager for Meeks Lumber, passed away Thursday,April 30, 2020. Private graveside services, Kirk Cemetery, Seneca, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO.
