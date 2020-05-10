ANDERSON, MO - Jim Edmonds, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ozark Funeral Home, Anderson. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Martha Meers Moyer passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Waco, Texas, at the incredible age of 100. Martha was born on March 7, 1920, in Neosho, Missouri, to George Francis and Marvel G. (Goff) Meers, and spent her young life in Joplin. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service i…
Brinlee Renae Brown, infant daughter of Jeff and Nicole Brown, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. Brinlee was born March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of Jeffery Stanton Brown and Nicole Renae Portell Brown, of Carthage, Missouri. She ba…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.