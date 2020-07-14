Missouri on Tuesday reported 28,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,093 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 27,890 cases and 1,083 deaths that were reported on Monday.
Across the state, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is rising sharply in some areas near St. Louis, and hospitalizations in the region are starting to increase, too.
Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that the seven-day average for new coronavirus-related hospital admissions in the region is now 29, the highest level since mid-May.
Suburban counties including Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln have seen steady increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. But St. Charles County is emerging as a new hot spot, said Dr. Alex Garza of the pandemic task force.
St. Charles County is Missouri’s third-largest county with 402,000 residents and has reported 690 new confirmed cases over the past 14 days, compared to 153 cases in the previous 14-day period. On Monday, the county cited the deaths of three elderly residents from long-term care facilities, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 80 since the pandemic began.
