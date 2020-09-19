Missouri on Saturday reported 111,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,793 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up by 1,387 from the 101,129 cases and 1,780 deaths that were reported on Friday.
The state also reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.6%.
The city of Joplin on Friday reported 221 active cases, 379 people in active quarantine, and a hospital occupancy number of 63, for Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Landmark Hospital.
The city of Joplin on Saturday reported 221 active cases, 379 people in active quarantine, and a hospital occupancy number of 63, for Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Landmark Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.