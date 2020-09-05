Missouri added nearly 2,000 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the total since the pandemic began climbing from 90,215 reported on Friday to 92,202, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The number of deaths on Saturday related to COVID-19 was reported at 1,639, up from 1,562 a day earlier, but some of that was due to a reporting update.
In a statement, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Saturday said, " In addition to death reports received in the past 24 hours, DHSS will be reporting an additional 72 deaths today, most of which occurred June-August."
The agency said its analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems. After evaluation, these additional COVID-19-associated deaths were identified.
"We expect to report more (although not as many as today) of these on Sunday as we work to complete this evaluation of cases," DHSS said.
"The case fatality rate in Missouri is still down significantly from more than 7% in both April and May to less than 1% in August.
