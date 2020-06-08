Missouri on Monday reported 14,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 819 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 14,553 cases and 809 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
Jasper County has reported a total of 40 COVID-19 cases, with 22 of them removed from isolation and 18 currently in isolation. Newton County has reported a total of 25 cases, with 15 removed from isolation and nine currently in isolation. There also has been one death in Newton County.
The Joplin Health Department as of late last week reported 19 total COVID-19 cases.
