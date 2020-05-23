Missouri on Saturday reported 11,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 676 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 11,558 cases and 671 deaths that were reported on Friday.
Charles Robert Boyd, born October 21, 1932, in Earle, AR. Charles was a born again Christian who loved the Lord, left his earthly home May 22, 2020, and entered his Heavenly home at the age of 87. Charles was a member of the Webb City Nazarene Church, where he had worked in several areas of …
