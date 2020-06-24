Missouri on Wednesday reported 18,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 975 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 18,577 cases and 966 deaths that were reported on Tuesday.
Locally, the McDonald County Health Department on Wednesday reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient, an individual in their 50s with no underlying health issues.
