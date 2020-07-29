After breaking its own record of the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single 24-hour period multiple times last week, the state of Missouri is continuing that trend this week.

Missouri on Wednesday reported 46,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,220 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Those numbers -- an increase of 1,927 cases and seven deaths -- are up from the 44,823 cases and 1,213 deaths that were reported on Tuesday. The increase was higher than the state's last record -- the 1,773 new cases that were reported on Tuesday.

Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June and has seen a big surge in confirmed coronavirus cases this month — so much so that a new federal report lists Missouri as among 21 states in the “red zone” for the outbreak. Those states are reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

