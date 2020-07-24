Missouri on Friday reported 39,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,178 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are a change from the 37,700 cases and 1,179 deaths that were reported on Thursday.
The state has set a daily record for new confirmed cases each of the past four days, including the 1,652 cases reported Friday. That was 15 more than the record set on Thursday.
The total number of deaths reported by the state was revised down by one, without explanation, on Friday.
