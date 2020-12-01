The Missouri Office of Workforce Development will hold four virtual job fairs this month in an effort to help residents get back to work following the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Job-seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services.
The first fair, with an emphasis on information technology jobs, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The remaining fairs will be Dec. 8, 15 and 22, with the final fair hosted in collaboration with the Missouri Hospital Association and aiming to fill openings for entry-level clinical and nonclinical positions in the health care industry.
Register for any of the fairs at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Employers also can register to set up their virtual booths at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
Details: dhewd.mo.gov.
