Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area, Missouri Southern State University’s 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, which had been planned for Monday, has been canceled.
The Dr. Al Cade Beacon of Hope Awards for volunteer service will be announced at a later date. The awards honor students who have demonstrated extraordinary levels of leadership and service on or off campus, as well as the student organization with the highest number of volunteer service hours.
