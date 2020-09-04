JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri teachers union is calling on the state to more publicly track and release information about COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools.
The request from the Missouri National Education Association this week accompanied the release of a report detailing nearly 60 incidents of exposure to COVID-19 in local schools and school-related activities.
"Parents must be able to make informed decisions about their children's education and well-being," said Phil Murray, president of the Missouri NEA, in a statement. "As educators, we want parents to have the facts. Access to timely, factual information is essential as parents weigh the risks and benefits of their children returning to school."
The report, titled "COVID-19 Exposures and Closures" and publicly available at mnea.org, details 59 separate incidents of exposure to the illness caused by the new coronavirus in schools since the beginning of summer. Information is drawn from educators, parents, school districts and media reports.
"It is extremely distressing because we know it doesn't capture the true scope of school-related exposures, and signals the potential for increased risk as children return to school," Murray said.
The report, which is expected to be updated weekly, currently references several local incidents, including:
• The closure in late August of the Madge T. James Kindergarten Center in Webb City, as reported by the Globe. Ten of 24 staff members there have tested positive for COVID-19, and district officials plan to reopen the building on Tuesday.
• A staff member for the Monett School District who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August, as reported by the Monett Times.
• Two students in the Joplin School District's summer session who tested positive. An employee working the summer session also later tested positive.
• Several students in the Carthage School District's summer session who tested positive. The session ended early.
The Missouri NEA contends that such information is vital to parents who are deciding whether to send their children back for in-person classes or to pursue virtual education. The union charges that without publicly available information from the state about risks and exposures, "parents and educators do not have all the information necessary to make an informed decision."
Request of state officials
The group has asked the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Republican Gov. Mike Parson to require school districts to report COVID-19 incidents and create a public registry of school-related COVID-19 exposures.
The registry, according to Missouri NEA, should include:
• The specific school building or school activity where the exposure occurred.
• The date of the exposure.
• The number of students or staff exposed.
• Actions the school district is taking to inform parents and staff.
• Safety precautions the district is implementing to limit exposure and spread to others.
Any personal or identifying information should be redacted to protect individual privacy, the group said.
"There is no centralized repository of COVID-19 information for listing COVID-19 incidents in schools, nor is there a requirement for districts to publicly report any COVID-19 information," the Missouri NEA said in a letter to the state's education commissioner. "How are parents to make an informed decision if critical information is not readily available to them?"
A spokesperson for the state education department said it has forwarded the Missouri NEA's request to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for review.
"School districts and charter schools are required to report this information to their local public health agencies and the Department of Health and Senior Services," the spokesperson said. "(Those agencies) will be able to track COVID-19 cases in schools, and they are working on making this information public-facing. There are concerns amongst certain districts about protecting student and staff privacy."
