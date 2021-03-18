Gov. Mike Parson has announced that Missouri will activate Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9.
Phase 2 will cover residents who are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education, and remaining food and agriculture sectors. This phase also includes the homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities.
Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults.
“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Parson said in a statement. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.