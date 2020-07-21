The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will host virtual job fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
More than 200 employers are signed up to connect with job seekers in the virtual setting.
Missouri is teaming up with the state of Colorado to use its virtual software, according to an announcement from state officials. The platform will include open job listings by industry and give employers a chance to host live chats, give presentations about their company and job opportunities and speak with candidates.
Job seekers can register at jobs.mo.gov/seeker-virtual-job-fair-registration to receive a reminder email and link to the virtual job fairs.
Additional virtual job fairs are being planned for the future, state officials said.
