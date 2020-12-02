As of today, Missouri recorded a daily average of 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, raising its total since the pandemic started to 305,370 confirmed cases.
As of Sunday — the latest data available — the state reported that 2,651 people were hospitalized in Missouri with COVID-19 and that only 27% of the state's inpatient hospital beds were unoccupied.
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled later today to announce plans for new assistance for hospital staff and an expansion of the state's overall hospital capacity.
