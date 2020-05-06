CARTHAGE, MO - Judy Shelvey, 72, a retired sales clerk, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniel Funeral Home, Lamar.
COMMERCE, OK - Jack T. Julian, 74, a retired auto mechanic, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. A remembrance ceremony 1 p.m. Friday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery's Mausoleum of Memories Arrangements Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
JOPLIN, MO - Adam D. Whittington, 22, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Glades park. Arrangements under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
