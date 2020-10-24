The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services today added 2,918 more COVID-19 cases and 113 more deaths to the state's total counts on its dashboard, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic arrived in Missouri to 167,452, and the total number of deaths to 2,801.
However, the state indicated the latest numbers do not reflect what has occurred in Missouri in the past 24 hours.
The agency, in a statement, said, "As is typical, DHSS received a relatively high number of test and case records Thursday and Friday compared to earlier days in the week, leading to a high day-over-day increase in total cases and tests.
"As cases are reported to DHSS, they are then assigned to the date the person was tested. These cases did not occur in the past 24 hours but rather from Oct. 18-22 and were simply reported and processed on Friday.
The state also reported its current seven-day averages as:
- Cases - Average of 1,554 per day
- Deaths - Average of 11 per day
