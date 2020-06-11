ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another 19,820 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims last week, continuing a steady decline in such claims since mid-April, state labor officials said Thursday.
The number of claims was down from 20,459 the previous week. Unemployment claims have steadily declined since 101,722 claims were filed in the week ending April 11.
The peak of claims was 104,230 for the week ending March 28, when stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic began to take effect.
