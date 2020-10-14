Unemployment in Missouri fell sharply last month.
The September unemployment rate for the state fell to 4.9%, according to figures released Wednesday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC).
Missouri's unemployment rate in August was reported at 7.0%, down from a peak of 10.2% in April, when it spiked upward from 3.9% in March because of the pandemic.
In a statement, MERIC said, "The over-the-month drop is due in part to the unemployed workers exhausting their Unemployment Insurance benefits and leaving the labor market."
In also noted that because of COVID-19 shutdowns earlier in the year, the September 2020 rate was still nearly 50% higher than the September 2019 rate.
"We will continue to do everything we can to rebuild our economy and help Missouri families, businesses and communities recover from this crisis," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement on Twitter.
The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was at 146,051 in September, down from August's 214,396, according to MERIC, which also calculated that more than 308,000 Missourians were unemployed at the peak.
Nationwide, unemployment was at 7.9% in September, compared to a peak of 14.7% in April.
September numbers for the state's metropolitan areas have not been released.
Unemployment in Joplin fell in August, and although the drop was slight, it marked the fourth straight month for a decline. Unemployment dropped to 5.9% from 6.0% reported in July, according to MERIC. The state agency also reported there were 4,953 people in the Joplin metropolitan area of Jasper and Newton counties who were unemployed in August; in July, 4,961 people were listed as being out of work.
The pandemic that arrived in the area in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, caused unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the metro area, which includes Jasper and Newton counties, has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
