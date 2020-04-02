The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has extended the date by which 2020 high school seniors may achieve a qualifying ACT score for the Bright Flight Scholarship.
The scholarship normally requires students to achieve a qualifying ACT or SAT score by the June test date of their senior year of high school. But several test dates this spring have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, so 2020 seniors who achieve a qualifying score by the July test date and who are otherwise eligible can receive the Bright Flight Scholarship.
Accommodations for seniors taking the SAT will be announced as information becomes available.
“A disruption like the one we’re experiencing now calls for flexibility to help students succeed,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, in a statement. “We hope that by extending these test dates, students will have the opportunity to achieve the score they need in order to earn the Bright Flight Scholarship.”
Bright Flight is a merit-based scholarship for students scoring in the top percentage of all Missouri test-takers.
