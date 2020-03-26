JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Community Development Block Grant funds totaling $2.8 million have been made available to purchase 125 ventilators to aid in statewide response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funds were made available by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, State Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Senior Services, Office of Administration, Cole County Commission and Missouri Association of Councils of Government.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will distribute the ventilators based on need. The goal is to provide hospitals and first responders with the necessary equipment to perform life-saving measures.
Ventilators are essential medical equipment used to help patients breathe while they fight COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases. They are in high demand as the number of cases in the country rises and hospitals prepare to take on more patients.
