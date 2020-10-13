Perhaps the Missouri Tigers can take a little more time than normal to celebrate their 45-41 victory last Saturday over LSU.
On Monday, it was announced that the Tigers' home game this Saturday has been postponed because of coronavirus issues with the Vanderbilt team. It's the first SEC game that has been postponed because of COVID-19-related issues and the 28th FBS game to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 28.
"The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic," Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Lee said in a statement. "As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community."
Vanderbilt played with only 56 scholarship players in last Saturday's 41-7 loss to South Carolina. The SEC has a minimum of 53 scholarship players, and school officials told the SEC that Vanderbilt would not be able to reach that minimum "due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs."
Missouri (1-2) will next play on Oct. 24 at Florida.
Vanderbilt (0-3) is not scheduled to play again until Oct. 31 against Mississippi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.