JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s coronavirus dashboard was still down by late-afternoon Wednesday, four days after it showed a massive spike in cases that officials blamed on “database extract error.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has provided the dashboard linkable from its website since early on in the pandemic. It was upgraded Sept. 28 to offer more detailed information such as demographic data.
On Saturday, the dashboard showed a one-day increase of 5,066 new cases, nearly 3,000 more than the previous one-day high. A day later, the state announced that the new number was faulty and blamed the process of migrating data into the new system.
Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the dashboard had been expected to be operational again by Wednesday. No explanation was offered about why the problem persisted.
