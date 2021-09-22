Eight local residents have been announced as $10,000 winners in the third drawing of MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Area winners are Emily Murphy, Laura Merriman, Sonya Allison and Heather Cole, all of Joplin; Carmen Bearden and Maureen Comotto, both of Carthage; Tandi Goutney, of Cassville; and David Walston, of Marionville.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults, and 100 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri state treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents ages 12-17 who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Once someone enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. All winners will have their vaccination status verified.
The next drawing, the fourth, will take place Friday. The deadline for the fifth and final drawing is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 6.
Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.
With state and federal vaccination data combined, 64% of Missouri’s eligible population 12 and older has now initiated vaccination.
