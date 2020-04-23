More than one in four Joplin workers could be unemployed within a year or so, according a forecast released Thursday.
"We're expecting 26% unemployment — 22,500 unemployed workers," said Doug Milnes, a certified financial analyst and head of marketing for the company that released the unemployment model. "We're forecasting 4,000 jobs lost in the retail trade sector, 4,600 coming out of the health care sector."
The unemployment rate in Missouri and in the country could hit 27%, according to the model. That is comparable to levels reached in 1933 during the Great Depression.
The forecast was compiled by MoneyGeek, a private, for-profit company based in San Francisco that bills itself as a financial technology company providing content and tools to help people make financial decisions.
Unemployment has been between 2.7% and 3.1% during the past two years for the Joplin metropolitan area of Jasper and Newton counties; in fact, the 2.7% unemployment rate in the summer of 2018 was a record low, meaning Joplin could go from a record low to a likely record high in a three-year period.
Joplin's unemployment rate, if the forecast is on target, would be three times worse than it was during the Great Recession, when it peaked at 8.7% in 2009 and again in 2010.
Unemployment in Missouri was 3.5% in February, the last month available.
Milnes said MoneyGeek's model forecasts unemployment around the country ranging from 20% to 32%. He said the company arrived at its forecast by aggregating and averaging the estimates of top economists, including those with the Federal Reserve, weighing the impact across various sectors, such as hospitality, that will feel the effects differently, and then transferring that data to metro areas such as Joplin.
"I think the peak is going to play out sometime in the next 12 months," he added.
The model forecasts two waves of unemployment, the first being what he calls the "acute, short-term impact," which is happening now as businesses furlough or lay off workers during the pandemic. The second could hit as those unemployed workers stop spending money on durable goods, such as cars, and for other products and services.
"We really haven't seen the other shoe drop," Milnes said.
Nearly 60,000 more Missouri workers filed initial unemployment claims last week amid the ongoing pandemic, according to data released Thursday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
The state said 59,271 workers filed claims. The number is still high but is down from the 101,722 claims the previous week. All told, 388,479 workers have filed claims since the week ending March 21, when social distancing restrictions became more common in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.