Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for individuals who are eligible for a booster shot, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday.
For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
• 65 years and older.
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
For those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.
