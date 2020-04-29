BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary have extended their closure until at least May 15.

On-site programs for May at both locations have been canceled.

FreshGrass | Bentonville, the two-day, family-friendly music festival celebrating bluegrass and roots music, has been rescheduled to Oct. 2-3 at the Momentary. Current festival passes have been automatically converted to the new festival date, and ticket holders have been contacted via email.

