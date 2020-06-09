DIAMOND, Mo. — Officials with the George Washington Carver National Monument have announced the cancellation of Carver Days, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The event was originally set this year for July 11. Instead, the monument will present a week's worth of videos, stories, historic images and more on its social networks and website.
The programs will run through July 14, when the 77th anniversary of the park's establishment will be celebrated. The Diamond park, named after the famous botanist, is the first national park to honor an African-American.
Details: 417-325-4141.
