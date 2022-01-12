As more schools temporarily closed due to high rates of student and staff absenteeism, Joplin hospital officials said Wednesday that the COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant has arrived "as expected" after the holiday season.
The Webb City, East Newton and Pittsburg, Kansas, school districts became the latest Wednesday to announce a closure until at least next week.
In Webb City, the closure was necessary "due to the continued increase in student and staff illness" and will give the district time to "deep clean buildings and give everyone time to recover," school officials said on social media.
East Newton officials said on Twitter that they also were shifting instruction online until next week given the "continued increase in student and staff illness."
The situation was similar in Pittsburg, Superintendent Rich Proffitt said.
"Today we reached a critical juncture," he wrote in a message to parents that was posted to the district's website Wednesday. "We have a high number of staff (teachers, paraprofessionals and classified staff members) who are positive or are in quarantine. At this rate, we will not have enough staff and substitutes to adequately staff our buildings to keep the schools in operation at the level of care that we need to provide."
Districts that had already closed their schools until next week included Carthage, Neosho and Sarcoxie in Southwest Missouri and Miami and Grove in Northeast Oklahoma.
Hospitalizations
Mercy Hospital Joplin on Wednesday reported 36 COVID-19 inpatients, with seven in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators, according to a spokesman. The health system also has revised its policies to require the wearing of surgical-grade masks rather than cloth masks in its hospitals and clinics. If needed, surgical-grade masks will be provided to visitors at the door.
Freeman Health System reported 35 COVID-19 patients, with one on a ventilator, President and CEO Paula Baker said during a media briefing Wednesday. She said the omicron variant and family gatherings held over the holiday season likely have played a role in the rising hospitalization rates.
"As predicted with the holidays, we have seen a little surge in our COVID inpatient census," she said.
Omicron is responsible for about 90% of COVID-19 cases across the state, firmly replacing delta as the dominant variant, said Dr. Rob McNab, director of COVID-19 services at Freeman. He said the rapid spread is due to its infectious nature and the ease of transmissibility among asymptomatic individuals.
McNab said one of the primary differences between omicron and delta that he's noticed in patients is in symptoms. Those infected with the omicron variant tend to have what looks like a head cold with a runny nose and sore throat, he said.
"Keep that in mind, and don't downplay your symptoms if you're having any kind of respiratory tract issues," he said.
Officials stressed that the vaccine remains the safest and most effective way to help minimize the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. McNab said only two of Freeman's current 35 patients had received any part of the COVID-19 vaccination.
"I think there's still pretty good evidence that the vaccines are effective, and by which I mean effective at keeping us healthy enough to stay out of the hospital and keep us functioning," he said. "If you haven't started that series, it's not too late. When it is too late is when you get admitted to the hospital."
During an online briefing for local media Wednesday in Springfield, officials there also pleaded for residents to get vaccinated.
Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Hospital Springfield, said only six of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized there Wednesday had been vaccinated and boosted. He expressed frustration that unvaccinated residents were driving up hospitalization rates, stressing the health care system.
“Please do not say that you support the health care workers in our community and walk around unvaccinated," he said. "Those statements don’t go together. The one thing that you can do to protect yourself and protect our community is get vaccinated, and please do so.”
Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield, noted on Twitter that his health care system logged nearly 500 COVID-19-positive tests on Tuesday alone, for a positivity rate for the day of 35.48%.
"When in doubt, stay home and play it safe," he tweeted. "Omicron is highly infectious."
