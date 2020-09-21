Missouri on Monday reported a total of 114,307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,807 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up by 1,463 from the 112,844 cases and by 12 deaths from the 1,795 deaths that were reported on Sunday
The state also reported on Monday more than 1,000 hospitalizations and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.8%.
The city of Joplin on Monday reported 198 active cases, 394 people in active quarantine, and a hospital occupancy number of 63, for Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Landmark Hospital.
