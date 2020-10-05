Missouri's Office of Administration said more than 1,800 state employees have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Department of Corrections has reported 646 employees with confirmed cases, followed by the Department of Mental Health with 393 cases and the Department of Public Safety with 211 cases. The Department of Agriculture had the fewest number of cases, with three.
A total of 1,842 employees in 16 agencies have tested positive. The office said 1,259 have recovered. Missouri has about 53,000 employees.
