The Jasper County Health Department late Tuesday announced 109 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 407, up from the 298 cases it last reported on Friday.
A total of 211 cases are currently in isolation, including several positive cases that are hospitalized. In addition, 1,137 people have been placed under quarantine, with 881 people being monitored for symptoms, the health department said.
The majority of the cases continue to be clustered in the Carthage area, although "we're seeing an increase in cases in each region of the county," health officials said.
Meanwhile, the Newton County Health Department on Tuesday announced 34 new cases for a total of 313. A total of 237 are currently in isolation with three hospitalized, while 366 people are quarantined and 202 are being monitored for symptoms. The county has recorded two deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
Health officials said a majority of the cases are within Neosho city limits, although there are cases throughout the county.
And the McDonald County Health Department on Tuesday announced 51 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 549.
