Alternate seasons have been approved for Missouri high schools that cannot take part in one or more sports in their traditional seasons due to the ongoing pandemic, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Thursday.
Traditional seasons are still being offered for schools that are able to participate, according to MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn.
“Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole (due to complications resulting from the pandemic),” Urhahn stated in a MSHSAA news release. “This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
The release also noted that schools may use the alternate fall sport seasons for any sport that meets certain thresholds, including, but not limited to, length of traditional season participation and access to traditional postseason.
Schools choosing to use the alternate fall season for any sport will automatically be included in the alternate spring season. Schools may opt out of any alternate spring sport season(s) by contacting the MSHSAA office.
In the alternate fall season, the first allowable competitions would be able to begin on March 12 and conclude on May 1. For the alternate spring season, competitions would be able to begin on May 14 and conclude on July 10.
A school’s team competing in an alternate season for any sport may not exceed the allowable number of weeks allowed in the traditional season as well as not exceed any contest limitations of the traditional season.
In the plan, the winter season would remain intact with the first possible practice being Monday, Nov. 1. The winter season concludes on March 20. Schools would be allowed to join the winter season when their local guidelines allow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.