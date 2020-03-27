Missouri Southern State University will offer provisional admission to students registering for the fall 2020 semester who have had their ACT test date postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACT national test date of April 4 has been rescheduled for June 13.
Students who have already completed their application or are preparing to do so can provide a self-reported GPA or test score to admissions staff to move forward with the fall enrollment process. Provisional admission for students will be granted pending receipt of official documentation.
Details: 417-625-9378, admissions@mssu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.