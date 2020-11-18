When Missouri Southern opens its men's basketball season tonight at Central Oklahoma, head coach Jeff Boschee won't be on the sideline.
Boschee, who has compiled a 124-61 record in the last six seasons, will be at home quarantined. The quarantine will last for two weeks, meaning Boschee will miss the first four games of the season — all on the road. He is scheduled to return for the home opener on Dec. 3 against Northeastern State.
The COVID-19 test that Boschee took earlier this week came back negative, but he is under quarantine through contact tracing.
Boschee released a statement on Wednesday afternoon:
"As part of COVID-19 health and safety protocol, staff, players and I are tested weekly for the virus. Following our most recent test, I have tested negative, but my wife Jamie has tested positive. Due to direct contact policy, I will be self-isolating for a period of time.
"Jamie and the girls are doing just fine, with Jamie having minor symptoms. We will continue to monitor her symptoms daily.
"Due to this policy I will miss our first few games, but I have great trust in my staff to motivate and lead our team during this time. I have assigned Coach Paul (McMahon) to take my place, and I anxiously await my return with our team. Go Lions!"
