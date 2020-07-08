In a joint statement released Wednesday, officials with Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College announced that masks will be required when the campuses open for the fall semester. 

Students, faculty, staff and other members of those campus communities will be required to wear masks, according to the statement. Both schools will announce detailed plans specific to their campuses. 

Wearing masks has been recommended by health officials to limit the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the mask policy, both schools will increase cleaning and disinfecting of buildings. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.

