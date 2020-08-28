Missouri Southern State University has launched an online dashboard to help monitor the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.
The dashboard, found at emergency.mssu.edu/coronavirus-dashboard, will be updated on Mondays. Information will come from data provided by the university's Willcoxon Health Center and human resources department. Officials caution that it might not include results from individuals who were tested off-campus.
The dashboard on Friday showed that four new COVID-19 cases have been reported among students this week, with three new individuals under quarantine.
Missouri Southern on Tuesday had reported a total of 13 positive COVID-19 cases since testing began on campus on Aug. 10. Those cases included 11 students and two campus employees. A total of 701 COVID-19 tests have been administered on campus; fall classes started on Aug. 17.
All positive COVID-19 tests are reported by Willcoxon staff to the Joplin Health Department, and impacted faculty, staff and students will be notified through contact tracing efforts.
The university also is suspending or limiting some events and activities on campus as a "preventive step" to ensure safety, officials said.
Effective immediately, the Beimdiek Recreation Center will be limited to 25% capacity, and the basketball and volleyball courts and free weights area will be closed. Fitness classes and intramural sports are canceled.
Spiva Library will restrict usage to students and employees, who must show their MSSU IDs to staff when they enter. Community borrowers will not be permitted access, regardless of whether they present valid IDs. Signs will be posted to remind visitors that access is currently available only to students and employees.
