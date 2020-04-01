To provide additional Wi-Fi access for Missouri Southern State University students, faculty and staff, the information technology department has identified areas where it is available from campus parking lots.
To access the Wi-Fi maps, go to mssu.edu/COVID-19 and click on the "Employee and Student Resources" sections in the sidebar. The areas highlighted in green are recommended, as the signal strength and connection speed are good. The areas in yellow are areas where the signal strength and speeds are a little slower.
Connection to Southern’s Wi-Fi can be made with regular student and employee credentials.
The computer lab in Anderson Criminal Justice Center remains open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
