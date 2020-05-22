Missouri Southern State University is moving forward toward fully opening campus this fall, keeping backup plans in place should the COVID-19 pandemic continue to develop. The university anticipates offering face-to-face classes and a full slate of campus activities, President Alan Marble said.
Admissions and enrollment are underway, and the fall schedule book is available at mssu.edu. Missouri Southern’s financial aid office also is working to ensure students are prepared to continue their education this fall; for more information, go to mssu.edu/financial-aid.
