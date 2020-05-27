Virtual celebrations honoring spring and summer graduates of Missouri Southern State University will be presented on the video board at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
Four videos — representing the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education and College of Health Sciences — will contain submitted images of graduates, and they will run on a loop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The video board can be viewed from a number of vantage points in the stadium parking lots.
Traditional, in-person commencement ceremonies have been postponed until December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a collaboration between several departments that wanted to be sure we continue to celebrate our students for reaching this important milestone,” said Heather Lesmeister, director of university relations and marketing, in a statement. “We hope to have as many as possible return in December to walk across the stage and share the special moment with friends and family.”
The videos and more commencement information can be found at mssu.edu/student-affairs/registrar/commencement-ceremony.php.
