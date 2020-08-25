Missouri Southern State University on Tuesday reported a total of 13 positive COVID-19 cases since testing began on campus.
The cases include 11 students and two campus employees. A total of 701 COVID-19 tests have been administered through the university's Willcoxon Health Center since Aug. 10. Fall classes started at Missouri Southern on Aug. 24.
All positive COVID-19 tests are reported to the Joplin Health Department. Impacted faculty, staff and students will be notified based on contact tracing.
Roughly one-third of the campus has downloaded the CampusClear mobile app, which helps users self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms. A little more than half of those registered with the app are using it daily to monitor for potential symptoms, the university said.
