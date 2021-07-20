Missouri Southern State University is joining the group of organizations offering incentives for employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The university this week rolled out a program that features a $2,500 grand prize.
“We’ve been working on incentives for more members of our Missouri Southern community to get vaccinated,” said Amanda Stone, news and media relations coordinator for the university. “Our goal is to have a safer, healthier environment for all of our employees and students.”
A similar program is under development for students, Stone said, and will be rolled out once they return for the upcoming fall semester.
The incentives include weekly prizes as well. Each week between Aug. 9 and 30, two names will be selected, for a total of eight weekly winners. Those weekly winners will receive:
• $250 in Lion Bucks, a university-based currency good at the bookstore and dining areas.
• A hundred wellness incentive points for the university’s 2022 reporting year.
On Sept. 1, a grand prize drawing will be held for the $2,500 cash prize.
The contest is open to faculty and staff members who register at the university’s health center as either vaccinated or with an exemption as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stone said.
The program is similar to an incentive program rolled out in June for Joplin city employees — any employee who gets fully vaccinated by Sept. 1 will receive an extra day of vacation.
Such programs are being rolled out in response to increased hospitalizations and a lower vaccination rate that lags behind the national average.
Stone said the university is not tracking the vaccination rate of its employees; instead, it is reacting to the community. As of Tuesday, the state of Missouri reported full vaccination rates of 43.7% for the city of Joplin, 22% for Jasper County and 18.7% for Newton County — all behind the national rate of 48.6%.
“We are just being proactive, seeing what’s going on in the area,” Stone said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.