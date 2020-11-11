As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens across the region, Missouri Southern State University has decided to move most of its courses online for the final two weeks of the semester, which includes the final exam period.
The change, which will be in effect following Thanksgiving, is supported by both the student senate and the faculty senate, President Dean Van Galen said in a message to the campus that was posted today to the university's website.
"This decision will result in reduced activity on campus, particularly as residential students will be given the option to stay home after the break, thereby helping to prevent future spread of the virus," he said.
All previously announced health protocols will remain in effect at the university, including the mandatory use of face coverings and the required practice of social distancing, Van Galen said.
Details about the spring semester will be announced at a later date, although administrators hope to return to a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
