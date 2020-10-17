Missouri Southern State University has announced changes to its upcoming commencement ceremonies, which will shift to walk-thru events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduating seniors from the spring, summer and fall semester will be able to select a time slot and sign up for one of two commencement sessions, set for 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Masks or face coverings will be required for all in attendance. Students will be able to remove their mask for an individual photo opportunity after walking across the stage.
The walk-thru is expected to last 15 to 20 minutes for students and will include video presentations from faculty and staff, information about the conferring of degrees and a performance of the alma mater.
“Our hope is to make the event as special as we can for our graduates,” said Heather Lesmeister, director of university relations and marketing. “Our commencement committee has been working on this for more than a month, with all areas of campus working to make this important milestone for our students happen. We want our graduates to experience the same things they would during a normal commencement but in an environment that maintains proper health and safety measures.”
Students will be able to bring up to eight guests. For those who can't attend in person, KGCS-TV, which operates as a service of the university's communication department, will offer a live telecast and stream of the ceremonies. Programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems.
The university had announced in late April that it would cancel its traditional, in-person commencement ceremonies for its spring and summer 2020 graduates because of pandemic-related health and safety concerns.
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University earlier this month also detailed how its upcoming commencement ceremonies would work amid the pandemic. Officials will keep graduates and their guests together, enforce "strict" social distancing and mask policies, and prohibit seating by transforming the ceremonies, which are slated the week before Thanksgiving, into "near-constant movement."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.