A federal stimulus payment of $4.8 million has been approved for Missouri Southern State University and its students, college President Alan Marble said Friday.
Half of the money from the university's award through the federal CARES Act will be distributed to the university's students, and the remainder is designated to the university to recover its costs for the COVID-19 health emergency, Marble said in a City Hall briefing.
Those stimulus payments, once the university has received the money from the government, will be made by direct deposit for those students who have a bank account on file with the university. Students who do not have an account on record will be sent a check for their share, Marble said. Students will receive $500 each.
The virus outbreak interrupted in-person classes for the university's spring semester.
"Today marks the end of the fourth week of all of our classes being offered at a distance," Marble said.
"What is remarkable about it is that of our faculty and staff made this conversion over the spring break rather than to wait another week. So we ended up ahead a week or two weeks of other universities in the region. So great credit goes to faculty and staff."
Seniors will graduate on time but the commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9 has been postponed, he said. Still, university officials want to have some type of ceremony to mark the occasion.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is to be the commencement speaker, and he has said he will try to reschedule if a ceremony can be held. Marble said the ceremony will either be rescheduled for summer or perhaps will be set up for some kind of virtual broadcast, or both.
Though many students went home after the the university switched to distance learning rather than in-person classes, 51 remain in the dormitories.
"I'm happy to report we have no faculty or staff reporting any COVID symptoms at all," Marble said. "We've only had two students that have reported getting the disease, but they were not residence hall students."
One of the students received confirmation last week that he was ill with novel coronavirus but is doing much better this week, the university president said. The second student has just been diagnosed.
Summer classes will be held online as a precaution because of the pandemic and also for maintenance work that needs to be done to buildings.
Tesla offer
An offer announced Monday to provide a $1 billion package of incentives and savings to electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to build a manufacturing plant here has generated some national attention for Joplin, said Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The offer was made in cooperation with the city of Joplin and the state of Missouri along with Wildwood Ranch, where 1,000 acres of property was offered at a 50% discount for the site of the factory.
"Since then, a lot of people are talking about Joplin," Teeter said.
The offer was reported by CNBC and Fox Business News, Bloomberg, and some automotive magazines
"What's come of this is quite interesting," Teeter said. "It's not so much about Tesla but about Joplin. A number of additional business attraction opportunities are coming forward. Other companies from around the world are asking if they can join us here. So we're tracking down a number of business leads in the coming weeks."
The buzz also has attracted thousands of views to the website where the chamber posts information for business and talent attraction, choosejoplin.com.
"It's been a great opportunity to share our story and explain why you should move here as talent, as business, as a student, faculty at Missouri Southern State University, for example," the chamber president said.
The chamber also received another 30,000 protective masks to distribute to essential businesses and health care providers who cannot locate them. To ask for masks, email the chamber at info@joplincc.com.
Virus numbers
Joplin, as of late Friday afternoon, had not seen another virus case. There have been seven. Three of them have recovered; four remain in isolation.
Residents are being asked to continue to observe precautions to protect their health, including frequent hand washing and observing social distancing.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman, said the COVID-19 Call Center operated jointly by Freeman and Mercy Hospital Joplin, had 87 calls on Thursday, “and we’re continuing to see that very dramatic decline in the volume of calls as compared to when we first began. I think that’s just further confirmation that fewer and fewer people are experiencing the symptoms of COVID, and therefore fewer are calling in.
“But even better news is that we continue to do a lot of tests and we’re continuing to get a lot of negatives. Just since our briefing yesterday (Thursday), we received 30 new negatives. So no new positives, but those negatives keep rolling in, so we’re very, very excited about that."
Mercy admitted a new COVID patient and now has three people hospitalized with the illness, a spokesman said.
Freeman on Friday relaxed its visitation policy and now is allowing each patient to have one visitor a day, Baker said.
Staff writer Kevin McClintock contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.